JaMarcus Russell Writes About Being An NFL Draft Bust In Incredibly Honest And Blunt Fashion

JaMarcus Russell broke down his failure in the NFL in impressively blunt fashion.

Russell was the number one pick in the 2007 draft after dominating at LSU, but he quickly flamed out with the Oakland Raiders. He and Ryan Leaf are often viewed as the two biggest busts in league history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the former first overall pick doesn’t see himself as a failure at all, and he made that crystal clear in a piece for The Players’ Tribune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players’ Tribune (@playerstribune)

Russell wrote the following in part:

I’m from Mobile, Alabama. My daddy was a project n****. My momma worked at the shipyard. She worked every kind of job. All around us — nothing but poverty. I wasn’t supposed to be shit. Man, I wasn’t even supposed to be here. I’m talking here here. I shattered every expectation for my life. I was Mr. Football for the whole state of Alabama. I brought Nick Saban to the neighborhood. I got millions to wear some Nike shoes. And to play the game I love. I was the second Black quarterback to go No. 1, after Mike Vick. I ain’t no failure. I’m a King. I’m still.

Honestly, props to Russell for keeping it so real. He went first overall, made a ton of money (and reportedly lost a ton), was able to help his family and clearly accomplished what he wanted to do.

Yes, he was a complete bust in the NFL, but he helped those closest to him. At the end of the day, what more could you ask for?

I sincerely encourage you to read the entire piece. He dives into some incredible details about his rise to superstardom and the subsequent collapse.

There’s a part about a coach cussing him out and his blowup that seemingly ended his time as a starting quarterback in the NFL. These are the kinds of details we’ve never heard before.

JaMarcus Russell was the #1 overall pick. A quarterback of the future. Then, he disappeared. What the hell happened? https://t.co/cPv2EUFaz7 — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) June 8, 2022

I don’t think some people recognize what kind of pressure top athletes are under before even playing a single second as a pro. That pressure is made worse when you’re a bust and the buys behind you blow up.

Remember, Calvin Johnson was picked right after Russell, and he’s arguably the greatest receiver to ever live. That makes Russell being a bust much worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players’ Tribune (@playerstribune)

Still, he clearly sleeps easy at night and he’s doing just fine, despite his lack of success in the NFL.