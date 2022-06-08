‘Twitter Is Not The Real World’: ‘The View’ Blasts WaPo Reporter Felicia Sonmez For Targeting Her Co-Workers

“The View” co-hosts blasted Washington Post national political reporter Felicia Sonmez on Wednesday for targeting her own co-workers on Twitter.

Sonmez began criticizing her own employer and engaging in Twitter altercations with a handful of her colleagues after fellow political reporter David Weigel’s suspension for retweeting a joke posted by YouTuber Cam Harless’ saying “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if its polar or sexual.” Sonmez replied, tweeting, “Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” Weigel removed the retweet and apologized.

Guest co-host Lindsey Granger said journalists are not supposed to “make themselves the story.” She then pointed to Sonmez’s 2020 tweet posting the Daily Beast’s report on late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s rape case, leading to a suspension.

“You’re taking the organization, something they were handling internally, people already understand that after President Trump started discrediting outlets like the Washington Post. But I think we need to pay attention, these institutions have been around for years genuinely giving us the facts about each story, and if you’re a political reporter you have this theme and position to take that title … don’t use Twitter as a public square. Use Twitter responsibly and use Twitter to share the story if you’re a real journalist.”

Co-host Sara Haines criticized Sonmez’s tone, saying she presents herself as standing up to the men of the outlet while “taking down everyone.” (RELATED: ‘Alright, I Heard You’: Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At Conservative Guest Saying Americans Care More About Inflation Than Jan 6)

“The woman’s tone, if you read the back and forth, she tries to say that she’s now fighting the man on these issues that have never been dealt with. Her tone is really disappointing because one of her other colleagues called out and said ‘please stop doing this.’ The president of the organization came out and wrote a finely detailed thing. It was being handled and at this point she’s trolling but she’s trying to ride the self-righteous wave of ‘I’m doing something right’ while taking down everyone.”

Co-host Joy Behar then lamented Weigel’s retweet of the joke, to which Haines said that it was a mistake.

“I mess up,” Haines continued. “I hope that people have grace when I mess up, and it depends on how big you mess up. He retweeted a joke that was inappropriate, he was called out, he deleted it, he apologized, she is still going.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin then pointed out that Weigel defended Sonmez after the Post suspended her for the Bryant tweet.

“There is a social media policy,” Hostin said. “I was a little surprised that after the editor-in-chief said ‘lets handle this internally,’ she continued arguing on Twitter. Twitter is not the real world, 22% of the United States is on Twitter and of that 22%, even fewer are active. I don’t know why she is so intent on fighting sexism and discrimination and harassment online. Why not write an article for the Washington Post where you are employed?”

Weigel’s retweet caused an uproar among staff in the newsroom, particularly Sonmez, who has continuously targeted her own outlet and colleagues. Sonmez retweeted several critics of Weigel and accused her own employer of unfair treatment toward employees based on their backgrounds.

And honestly, we’ve known it for far longer than that. For years, Post employees have been raising concerns of unequal treatment of employees from different backgrounds, or of “stars” versus everyone else — not just when it comes to social media use. None of this is new. 11/x — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 7, 2022

She called out her co-worker, Jose A. Del Real, for accusing her of bullying and sarcastically said the Post is a “collegial” place after Real blocked her. Real had defended Weiger against her criticism, saying that while his retweet was “terrible and unacceptable,” her remarks had transformed into “clout chasing and bullying.”

“So I hear The Washington Post is a collegial workplace,” she said in response to Real blocking her. “These tweets falsely accusing me of ‘clout chasing,’ ‘bullying,’ ‘cruelty,’ and directing an ‘eager mob’ to carry out a ‘barrage online abuse’ are still up … even after I repeatedly raised them to management and noted that I’ve been receiving threats and abuse. Collegial!”

These tweets falsely accusing me of “clout chasing,” “bullying,” “cruelty” and directing an “eager mob” to carry out “a barrage online abuse” are still up … even after I repeatedly raised them to management and noted that I’ve been receiving threats and abuse. Collegial! pic.twitter.com/uZpoGEyEGh — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 8, 2022

Another colleague, Lisa Rein, pleaded with Sonmez to “please stop” her continuous criticism of Weiger, Real and her company.

“Please stop,” Rein said.

“Please stop … requesting that tweets from a colleague falsely accusing me of ‘bullying’ and ‘clout chasing’ be taken down?” Sonmez replied.

Please stop … requesting that tweets from a colleague falsely accusing me of “bullying” and “clout chasing” be taken down? — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 8, 2022

Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee warned against attacking colleagues “face to face or online” in a Tuesday memo.