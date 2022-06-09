Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘Both Sides’ Are To Blame For The Assassination Attempt On Kavanaugh

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday that “both sides” are to blame for the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The panel played footage of Senate Majority Chuck Schumer saying Justices Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch have “released the whirlwind” and will “pay the price” during a 2020 address to the Center for Reproductive Rights. Goldberg said “both sides” of the political aisle are guilty of using rhetoric that can lead to grave consequences.

“In this climate, don’t we all have to take a beat and really pay attention from both sides? Because we both are guilty of it,” she said. “Both sides are guilty of doing this, of speaking and then some crazy stuff happens and you’re reminded that there’s folks out there who are listening to what you say and there are consequences to what you say and you should be more careful.”

Nicholas Roske was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly carried at least one firearm and burglary tools on the street of Kavanaugh’s residence in Montgomery County, Maryland, at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. He reportedly admitted to authorities that he intended to kill the justice. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Calls Out The ‘Hypocritical’ Left For ‘Lecturing’ About Violence While Downplaying Kavanaugh Attack)

Co-host Joy Behar criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for urging the House to pass legislation extending around-the-clock security protection to the justices and their families, while no legislation has gone toward Buffalo, New York, or Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shootings that erupted in those cities.

“He’s worried about the Supreme Court, that is his urgency,” Behar said.

Co-host Ana Navarro said there should be concern and condemnation about the attempted attack on Kavanaugh. Co-host Sunny Hostin said McConnell did not push for further protections when Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor was threatened after Judge Ester Sala’s son was killed during an armed attack in 2020 at their home.

Navarro then said lawmakers call for legislation when it comes to the justices, but give children “thoughts and prayers.”

Goldberg said, “Thoughts and prayers and mental health. Where’s the conversation there? Listen, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, none of us should be doing it, that’s the bottom line. So y’all stop doing it, we’ll stop doing it, we’ll encourage people to find a better way to communicate. This is ridiculous.”

Hostin pointed out that McConnell has blamed Schumer’s past comments for Roske’s assassination attempt, when authorities have said he is angered by the leaked Supreme Court decision.

Navarro continued criticizing Republicans for reportedly saying this is happening because there is no prayer in schools.

“If prayer prevents mass shootings, then how come people are getting killed in churches?” Navarro said. “What do you say to the people getting killed in Emmanuel, Episcopal or the 26 who got killed in Texas? Or the 2 who got killed 2 days ago in Ames, Iowa? What do you say to that?”

A suspected gunman fatally shot two female victims and himself at the Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, Friday.

“Don’t listen to the B.S.,” Goldberg said. “Everybody sees what’s happening and people are activating themselves and this, for me, is a good idea. I will never lose hope in the American people because you can count on them to say enough.”