Mysterious Radio Signals From Space Have People Talking Aliens

Astronomers have detected a repeating radio signal coming from a galaxy almost 3 billion light-years away from Earth.

The rapid bursts of radio signal are about a millisecond-long and are coming from a dwarf galaxy, CNN reported. While astronomers are able to trace the bursts back to their home galaxies, there is no understanding or consensus on their origin or cause, the outlet continued. Some researchers have hypothesized that the signals are from newborn objects and still surrounded by dense material ejected by a supernova explosion, according to NDTV.

Others have suggested that the signals could be an alien message, according to Breezy Scroll. (RELATED: Multiple Military Witnesses Describe Encounter With UFO)

Stephen Hawking Had One Clear Warning About Aliens. Scientists Are Ignoring It https://t.co/Vik91FSc8S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2022

The signal was first detected in 2019 and called FRB 190520B for “fast radio bursts” as the signals discharge as much energy in a millisecond as 500 million suns, Science Alert reported. A number of other FRBs have been detected, including one in our Milky Way, the outlet continued. The signals usually happen once and seemingly come out of nowhere, making them incredibly difficult to predict, trace and study, Science Alert continued.

Researchers studying the FRB 190520B with the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China found that the signal was releasing frequent and repeated bursts of radio waves, CNN reported. These reliable behaviors suggest that the FRB is currently active, and could be evidence of advanced alien life, the Global Times reported.