Investigation Finds The School District ‘Appalled’ By Drag Performance Actually Signed Off On Event

A Pennsylvania school district that purported to be “appalled” by a drag performance at a high school actually signed off on the event, according to the findings of an investigation.

Hempfield School District’s investigation concluded that “building administrators were aware of the event” and that “the club advisors received approval to hold the event.” The drag performance was also publicized at the high school in school-wide announcements and principals were in the building when the drag performers arrived, according to the investigation results.

“There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting,” the district concluded.

Remember when a drag queen performed in @hempfield and when videos went viral they were “appalled and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools” ? Well the investigation finished today… the show was publicized, administration knew, and principals were present. https://t.co/EfvSA09PQf pic.twitter.com/ullZZwiMd8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2022

The district initially apologized for the April 25 drag show that took place after school hours after parents blasted the district’s school board.

“The administration team apologizes to students, parents, and the community on behalf of those involved in this event,” the district said in its apology statement. “We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools. Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting.”

The event was hosted by middle school French teacher Kelly Tyson, a “queer” identifying teacher and co-advisor for the high school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance club. Hempfield School District said that an individual was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, leading many to believe it was Tyson.

Tyson is still listed as a teacher in the school’s directory at the time of publication. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Parents Blast School District For Hosting Drag Show Behind Their Backs)

Hempfield School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.