Pennsylvania Parents Blast School District For Hosting Drag Show Behind Their Backs

Parents lambasted a Pennsylvania school board for reportedly hosting a drag show without informing parents, according to video footage of a May 10 school board meeting.

Hempfield School District hosted a drag show featuring four drag queens on April 25 after school hours, according to an apology letter from the district. A high school Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club hosted drag queens “Hexxa,” “Majestee,” “Enigma,” and “Nebula” for a performance, according to the Daily Wire.

A Pennsylvania teacher hosted a drag show event for students as part of the GSA club. Parents were reportedly not notified. The district has confirmed this morning that the teacher is on leave. pic.twitter.com/NSjkJELl6e — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2022

Parents told multiple news outlets that they were not informed of the performance. One mother alleged that the teacher who hosted the show posted the social media handles of the drag queens and allegedly encouraged students to “tip the queens.”

Another mom blasts the French teacher for posting social media handles for the drag queens and encouraging students to bring money and “tip the queens.” pic.twitter.com/ca9GqCiILA — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) May 11, 2022

The event was hosted by middle school French teacher Kelly Tyson, a “queer” identifying teacher and co-advisor for the high school’s GSA club. In a social media post, Tyson insinuated that the school hosted drag performances for three years.

“I don’t know how to explain the sheer joy I feel in my bones when these queens come take time out of their busy schedules to perform for us (year 3!) and to be with my students,” Tyson said.

Daily Wire reporter Ben Zeisloft confirmed at the May 10 school board meeting that the district placed Tyson on administrative leave. The district reportedly placed two additional staff members on leave as well. (RELATED: Disney Funds An Organization That Sexualizes Children Beginning In Kindergarten)

The administration apologized for the performance and claims it kickstarted an investigation into the matter.

“The administration team apologizes to students, parents, and the community on behalf of those involved in this event,” the district said. “We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools. Neither the dress of the invited guests nor the performance was appropriate in our school setting.”

“Currently, an individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the district continued.