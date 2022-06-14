ANALYSIS: Woke Capital Has A Plan To Take Your Guns

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is gaining steam, as many Leftists recognize the tactic as a backdoor by which to implement their climate change agenda, enforce racial quotas, and promote diversity. Woke capital’s next agenda item for ESG investing is gun control.

A 2005 report commissioned by the United Nations claimed that “integrating ESG considerations into an investment analysis so as to more reliably predict financial performance is clearly permissible and is arguably required in all jurisdictions.” Since then, ESG investing has been a handy weapon in the toolbox of woke capital, gaining the emphatic endorsement of billionaire CEOs such as Blackrock’s Larry Fink. (RELATED: Democrats Look To Sustainable Investing Craze As Means For Pushing Climate Agenda)