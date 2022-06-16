Plant At Center Of Baby Formula Shortage Shuts Down Again After Flooding

The Michigan baby formula plant at the center of the baby shortage has stopped production again after severe flooding, according to reports.

The Abbott Laboratories plant was forced to stop production of its EleCare speciality formula after storms pounded the southwestern Michigan area of Sturgis, Fox News reported Thursday.

The company said the flooding will likely delay production and distribution of the new formula for weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Abbott has ample existing supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet needs for these products until new product is available,” the company reportedly said in a statement.

“Once the plant is re-sanitized and production resumes, we will again begin EleCare production, followed by specialty and metabolic formulas,” the statement continued, according to Fox News. “In parallel, we will work to restart Similac production at the plant as soon as possible.”

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said it was an “unfortunate setback.” (RELATED: Karine Flips Through Binder For 20 Seconds Before Saying She Has ‘No Update’ On Baby Formula Shortage)

While this is an unfortunate setback and a reminder that natural weather events can also cause unforeseen supply chain disruptions, I want to reassure consumers the all-of-government work to increase supply means we’ll have more than enough product to meet current demand. — Dr. Robert M. Califf (@DrCaliff_FDA) June 16, 2022

“While this is an unfortunate setback and a reminder that natural weather events can also cause unforeseen supply chain disruptions, I want to reassure consumers the all-of-government work to increase supply means we’ll have more than enough product to meet current demand. Abbott has been exceeding the monthly quantity of formula that it produced in 2021 — all while the Sturgis facility is out of production,” Califf tweeted.

Abbott had just recently reopened the plant after being shut down for months following bacterial contaminations being found at it.