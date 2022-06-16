John Eastman Publishes Alleged Email Communication With Ginni Thomas As Jan. 6 Committee Seeks Her Testimony

John Eastman, a conservative attorney involved in former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election, published Thursday what he says are the “email communications” he had with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas.

The January 6 House Select Committee said earlier Thursday that they plan to seek Thomas’ testimony. Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, then told the Daily Caller that she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions” and looks “forward to talking to” the committee. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ginni Thomas Says She Looks ‘Forward To Talking To’ January 6 Committee, Wants To ‘Clear Up Misconceptions’)

“We have discovered in those Eastman [emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas,” Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, told Axios.

Soon after, Eastman published on Substack addressing the latest news. He wrote that he did not speak with Thomas or her husband about “any matters pending or likely to come before the Court” and suggested that an emailed statement he “reportedly made” about the Supreme Court was separate from his communications with Thomas.

“We have never engaged in such discussions, would not engage in such discussions, and did not do so in December 2020 or anytime else,” Eastman wrote.

Eastman also published a single email in which Thomas asked him “to give an update about election litigation to a group she met with periodically.”

The email, purportedly sent by Thomas to Eastman, reads:

Hope you are back to health – I heard John had COVID and yet I heard John interviewed lately by Larry O’Connor – YAY! You are doing an unbelievably great job at clarifying the situation! 1. Could you present a status update to a group of grassroots state leaders on Tuesday, Dec 8th at 3:00 ET to a gathering call Frontliners that [redacted] helps me with (I am on sabbatical until this election stuff is resolved…so she is managing much of the agenda and meeting for us). 2. Is your mailing address for Christmas cards still in [redacted] or have you moved? Many thanks! And God’s blessings on you all!

The email has not been independently verified by the Daily Caller. Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Caller regarding whether the committee has more than one email between Thomas and Eastman. Cheney serves as the House Select Committee’s vice chair.

A lawyer representing Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Eastman’s post and the published email.