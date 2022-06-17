CDC Tells Monkeypox Patients To Keep Their Clothes On When They Have Sex

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance for Americans on how they can have safe sex even if infected with monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a pathogen that spreads through close personal contact with an infected person or linens they have been in contact with. The CDC says people with monkeypox can still have active and fulfilling sex lives with activities like virtual sex, tandem masturbation and frequent handwashing.

The CDC issued guidance on how to have safe sex with monkeypox, including by keeping your clothes on during the act and masturbating 6 feet apart from each other. Happy Fridayhttps://t.co/IqJWYX8KxW pic.twitter.com/9zO3S2FGWj — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) June 17, 2022

“Have virtual sex with no in-person contact,” one of the bullet points on the CDC guide reads. “Masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other and without touching any rash or sores.”

The guide also says individuals can consider “having sex with your clothes on” or covering infected areas with clothes to otherwise limit skin-to-skin contact. (RELATED: WHO To Rename Monkeypox After Allegations Name Is Racist)

In addition, sexually active monkeypox patients should avoid kissing and “wash your hands, fetish gear, sex toys and any fabrics” after doing the deed, the agency said.

Finally, they recommend limiting the number of sexual partners an individual has while they’re infected.

The ongoing monkeypox outbreak in the West has largely been driven by homosexual men, researchers believe. 100 cases have been confirmed so far in the United States, according to the CDC.