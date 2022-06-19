Bill Clinton Says He Investigated Aliens At Area 51 During His Presidency

Former President Bill Clinton looked into whether or not aliens were housed at Area 51.

The secretive military base in Nevada is the home of some of America’s greatest weapons developmental programs, and there are also plenty of conspiracy theories about little green men from outer space being there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When he was President, he wanted to find out.

Clinton revealed during a recent interview with James Corden that he “sent people to Area 51 to make sure there were no aliens,” according to the New York Post.

“I said we got to find out how we’re going to deal with this because that’s where we do a lot of our invisibility research in terms of technology, like how we fly airplanes that aren’t picked up by radar and all that. So that’s why they’re so secretive, but there’s no aliens that I know [of],” Clinton explained, according to the same report.

Clinton also said he “made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell.” You can watch the full interview below.

While I definitely don’t think there are aliens at Area 51, I love the fact that Bill Clinton spent time making sure there weren’t during his time as President.

If I was elected President tomorrow, the first thing I’d do is ask about aliens and other hotly debated topics. Would my staff get annoyed?

Without a doubt, but I’m doing this for the American people. If there are aliens out there, we need to know! Clearly, Clinton felt the same way during his days in the White House!

He didn’t find any but that doesn’t completely rule out them existing! Let us know in the comments your thoughts on aliens and UFOs!