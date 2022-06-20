Even CNN Doesn’t Buy Schiff’s Spin On The Jan. 6 Committee

CNN host Dana Bash grilled Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California Sunday about the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s refusal to hand over evidence to the Justice Department.

“So many people watching your committee hearings are asking, what is going to come of this?” Bash asked Schiff on “State of the Union.” “Is the Justice Department going to file criminal charges? First question is, why haven’t you given everything over to the Justice Department that they are asking for and they say they need in order to potentially do that?” (RELATED: ‘What We Need Are Facts’: CNN Legal Analysts Deliver A Reality Check When It Comes To Charging Trump)

“I don’t think Congress has ever done that, and I have been participating now in several investigations where there have been parallel investigations done by the Justice Department,” Schiff said. “Congress never says, ‘Hey, Justice Department, other branch of government, just come and go through our files.’ We also don’t say, ‘Hey, we want to go over and just rifle through your files.’”

WATCH:

The Jan. 6 committee held three hearings since June 9, with multiple liberal media outlets hyping the possibility of fraud charges against former President Donald Trump after the second hearing. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both outspoken critics of Trump, were appointed to the committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Republicans boycotted the panel.

“Have you seen evidence that the Justice Department has already opened an investigation into the former president?” Bash asked Schiff.

“I have not seen, for example, grand juries convene in places where I would think they would be convened if they were looking at some of the conduct, for example, that Judge Carter in California wrote he believed that Donald Trump was engaged in multiple acts that violate the criminal laws,” Schiff said.

Schiff and the Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

