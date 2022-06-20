Texas GOP Adopted New Platform Stating Biden ‘Was Not Legitimately Elected’

The Republican Party of Texas adopted a new 2022 platform declaring the results of the 2020 Presidential election between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were unlawful.

The Texas GOP’s new party platform adopted at the June 2022 state convention addressed concerns that the 2020 general election was unconstitutional, reported The Hill.

“We believe that the 2020 election violated Article 1 and 2 of the U.S. Constitution, that various secretaries of state illegally circumvented their state legislatures in conducting their elections in multiple ways, including by allowing ballots to be received after November 3, 2020,” the Texas GOP platform stated.

Texas Republicans added that “substantial election fraud in key metropolitan areas significantly affected the results in five key states in favor of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.” (RELATED: REPORT: GOP Commission Blocks Primary Results In New Mexico Over Voting Machines)

“We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States,” the platform stated.

Texas Republicans urged voters to push elected officials to “work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November 2022” to “overwhelm any possible fraud,” according to the state’s platform.

this country is on fire How do we reconcile that unconstitutional voting led to the PA election result favoring Biden? GOP will not accept it and the Democrats will not concede it an unstoppable force and an immovable object pic.twitter.com/YSJHZkDCr2 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 20, 2022

The Texas GOP’s declaration that the 2020 election was illegitimate is consistently contradicted by federal and state election officials who hold that there was no evidence of election fraud and that the 2020 election was the “most secure” in American history, reported The Hill.

Trump maintains that the 2020 election, which put Biden in the White House, resulted from overwhelming and widespread fraud. Still, his legal team was unable to win their almost 90 court cases attempting to prove his allegations.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also lost his December 2020 legal effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Paxton, who claimed that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin violated the United States Constitution by changing their election procedures outside the states’ legislatures, including compulsory mail-in ballots and counting ballots received past election day.