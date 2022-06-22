EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Woke Medical Group Calls Out Five Med Schools That Allegedly Have ‘Racist Scholarships Requirements’

An anti-woke medical group plans to file five civil complaints against universities in Ohio and Indiana for alleged “racist scholarship requirements” in medical programs, according to complaints obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

Do No Harm claims that five medical schools offer scholarship programs that “explicitly take individuals based on race.” The organization believes the scholarships are a direct violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars federal funding from programs that exclude participants based on race, color, or national origin.

Schools allegedly violating the Civil Rights Act include Indiana University School of Medicine, Ohio State University College of Medicine, the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center’s Department of Radiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

All five programs provide financial benefits and professional opportunities that are strictly limited to individuals of certain races, ethnicities, or sexual orientations. Indiana University’s “Underrepresented in Medicine Visiting Student Elective Program” informs applicants that they must identify as “one or more of the following diversity categories” Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, or LGBTQ+.

Alleged race-based scholarships at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center’s Department of Radiology and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine are listed under the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion departments.

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the Chairman of Do No Harm, told the Daily Caller that the scholarships are “un-American.” (RELATED: Anti-Woke Billboards Plan To Drive Past Harvard Medical School Graduation)

“Scholarships like these are part of the identity politics and divisive ideology that’s coming to dominate medical schools. They are illegal as they exclude students based on their skin color,” Goldfarb said. “This is un-American.”

“Every American should be deeply worried about the elevation of dangerous ideas like ‘anti-racism,’ which says that racial discrimination is actually praiseworthy and necessary,” he continued. “It’s already happening at medical schools nationwide, and if it isn’t stopped, everyone’s health and well-being will suffer.”

Ohio State University’s spokeswoman Marti Leitch told the Daily Caller that the scholarship program “is not funded with federal money.”

George Stamatis, a spokesman for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center told the Daily Caller that “no federal or state funds are used for this activity.”

Nationwide Children’s Hospital told the Daily Caller that “all of our medical training programs … are compliant with federal guidelines and regulations including the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

Indiana University School of Medicine and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.