Kids Break Into Million Dollar Mansion And Throw Huge Rager

Teenagers in Florida broke into an $8 million mansion Friday night and threw a huge house party.

Authorities are giving the youths the option to “come clean” after videos of the rager were posted on social media, according to a Facebook post shared by Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers were called to the property in the early hours of Saturday morning after a noise complaint was filed, the department noted.

Videos of the party were shared on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms, one of which features a boxing match held inside the property, according to the post. The Sheriff’s office said that “Snapchat isn’t private,” and “your friends will snitch.” (RELATED: Video Reportedly Shows Bride Smiling Awkwardly As Guests Are Stretchered Out Of Cannabis-Laced Wedding Party)

“Before anyone says, this is just ‘kids being kids,’ we want you to ask yourself how you would feel if your home was ransacked and your sense of peace and security was taken from you,” the department stated. “Before you say, ‘they might not have known,’ ask yourself if what was taking place was appropriate (or legal) regardless if they had permission to be there (which they did not).”

Anyone with information on the party has been asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or can anonymously contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS.