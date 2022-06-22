Sen. Kevin Cramer May Have Finger Amputated After Yard Work Injury

Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer shared Wednesday that he sustained an injury while doing yard work and may require an amputation as a result.

Cramer said in a statement posted to Twitter that he sustained a “serious” injury to his right hand while completing yard work over the weekend but declined to provide specifics. In addition, he cited high risk of infection and the potential need for an amputation as his reason for remaining in North Dakota, according to the statement. The senator also shared that he was alert and in good spirits despite the injury.

A statement on my recent injury ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tIEuPO9LJP — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) June 22, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Cramer clarified that the potential amputation would affect “part of one little finger” after his communications director said that the risk was to his fingers.

Part of one little finger. — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) June 22, 2022

Cramer said in his original statement that he would miss the week’s Senate votes and hearings but remained in contact with his colleagues and staff.

He missed a procedural Senate vote for a bipartisan gun control bill Tuesday, according to the New York Post. He will miss a second vote on the bill if Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brings it to the Senate floor for a vote later in the week, the outlet reported. The Senate does not permit voting by proxy for floor votes, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: Here Are The 10 Republicans Who Support The New Gun Control Proposal)

Cramer said he planned to return to Washington, D.C. “after the Independence Day state work period” via his original Twitter statement.

The senators who are working on the bipartisan gun control bill are reportedly hoping to pass the piece of legislation by the July 4 recess.