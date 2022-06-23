Kamala’s Basketball Skills Are Almost As Good As Her Handling Of The Border Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris showed off her lack of basketball skills Wednesday, and the clip went viral online with many comparing it to her handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

Harris reportedly missed five of six shots at American University, according to the New York Post. After repeatedly missing the shot, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stepped in and coached his wife on the best way to make the shot, according to videos shared on Twitter.

Live shot of how border czar Kamala Harris is handling the #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/HZn61CH8gl — Mike Joyce (@mjoyce317) June 23, 2022

Harris’s basketball skills followed an awkward history lesson Monday where she told a group of school-age children at the National Museum of African American History & Culture that black people were not free in America for 400 years, according to another NY Post report. Slavery was abolished after 246 years of practice, the outlet noted.

A White House official later clarified the error, telling the outlet that “the vice president was referring to 400 years since slavery began,” according to the NY Post. (RELATED: Ted Cruz, Other Republicans Rip Kamala Harris For Going Maskless At Elementary School)

Harris’ struggles at basketball seem on par with the White House’s struggles to define her role as a “border czar.” Twenty-six Republicans co-sponsored a resolution in March to remove Harris from her position handling the border as they believe she and President Joe Biden have completely failed in their mission to secure the southern border.