‘The Hell With The Supreme Court’: Maxine Waters Vows To ‘Defy’ SCOTUS

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters vowed Friday to “defy” the Supreme Court after it ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking outside the high Court, Waters said the turnout outside the Supreme Court would grow larger.

“You see this turnout here? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet! Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try to stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies, and if they think black women are intimidated or afraid they got another thought coming,” Waters said.

“Black women will be out in droves, we will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions, we are going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.” (RELATED: Supreme Court Majority Says It Couldn’t Let Potential Backlash Affect Their Decision On Abortion)

The court ruled Friday in a 6-3 decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, remanding the issue of abortion back to the states. The majority upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that directly challenged Roe’s ban on most abortion restrictions before fetal viability.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito continued. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”