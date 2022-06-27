REPORT: ‘We Need Some Secret Sleepers’: Democrat State Rep Caught On Tape

Democratic South Carolina state Rep. Krystle Matthews was allegedly recorded Sunday calling for “sleepers” to infiltrate the Republicans Party in South Carolina, and seemed to suggest she would accept drug money to finance her campaign.

Matthews made the comments in a phone call with a prison inmate recorded by Project Veritas. “We need some secret sleepers. Like… we need them to run as the other side, even though they [are] for our side. And we need them to win,” Matthews allegedly said on the phone call, according to Project Veritas.

BREAKING: Leaked Call With Prison Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate @kmforsenate Calling For “#SecretSleepers” to Infiltrate @SCGOP; Advocates For ILLEGALLY Funding Campaign with “Dope Money” “We can flip some sh*t from the inside out.” pic.twitter.com/DbkYpkYFkQ — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 26, 2022

Matthews said Democrats “need people to run as Republicans in these local elections,” adding that infiltration was the “only way” to change South Carolina’s political dynamics, according to Project Veritas. (RELATED: Democrats Whip Up Fear Of ‘Rigged’ Midterm Elections)

“When we get enough of us in there, we can wreak havoc for real from the inside out. Then we can flip some s*** from the inside out,” she continued, according to the clip captured by Project Veritas.

Later in the recording, Matthews reportedly complained about her fundraising difficulties.

“And I still gotta struggle to raise money for my campaign? Where the f*** is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money. Give me that dope boy money,” she said, according to the audio.

Matthews represents the 117th district of South Carolina. She is currently a Democratic candidate vying for election to the U.S. Senate later this year.