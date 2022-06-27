Woman Plows Car Into Cops Outside Nightclub, Gets Shot To Death By Security Guard

A woman was shot to death outside of one of Dallas’s largest strip clubs Saturday after she reportedly plowed her car into a security guard.

Shalanda Anderson, 32, died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after a 26-year-old female security guard shot her when Anderson allegedly pinned her between her car and another vehicle, WFAA reported. The incident took place outside of the XTC Cabaret Dallas club, footage of which was shared on Twitter.

This is the video released by XTC Cabaret, where they say, Shalonda was behind the wheel of this car. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/EKIWPTsJuV — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 27, 2022

The young security guard suffered multiple broken bones and is meant to undergo surgery for her injuries, WFAA reported. Another security guard also shot into Anderson’s vehicle “before the driver could seriously injure or kill others,” the club said, according to the outlet.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families involved. Club management has reached out to the family of the individual who died and offered to pay for her funeral,” XTC continued, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Repeatedly Running Over Woman With SUV After Minor Incident)

Anderson’s family disputed the club’s version of events, and reportedly stood outside of XTC on Sunday and called for the club to be shut down, WFAA reported. A friend of Anderson’s said they were told to leave the club after getting into an altercation over money, according to the New York Post.