Zendaya Shines On The Cover Of Vogue Italia

Famous actress Zendaya, best known for her role in “Euphoria” and for starring in several “Spider-Man” movies, graced the cover of the July 2022 edition of Vogue Italia.

The stunning magazine cover, shared Tuesday on Instagram, was designed with bold colors and a deep yellow-hued background, making the image of Zendaya pop. She was dressed in a shimmery white dress with embroidered rhinestones. The sultry dress boasted a deeply plunging neckline that was further emphasized with Zendaya’s tantalizing pose. She wrapped her arms around her body and leaned away from the camera, putting her dramatic makeup on full display.

The 25-year-old actress stunned in the classy number. “I’ve always loved fashion. I always loved clothes and they were in many ways a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways,” she said, according to Vogue Italia.

Vogue Italia also released a teaser-statement in promotion of the edition of the magazine. “On set, one watches @zendaya seduce the camera and it is almost like watching her act: with each look change, she transforms into a different incarnation of fashion,” the outlet said. (RELATED: Runway Model Imaan Hammam Graces The Cover Of Vogue Mexico)

Vogue Italia said Zendaya “has become a portrait of our generation” and boasted her debut on the cover of the magazine with pride.

“I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because, without the women of the past, especially, iconic black women who have done what I’ve done before, I wouldn’t be able to exist in this space,” Zendaya said, according to the outlet.

She spoke further about the honor she was given and the impact of her position. “So with every new accomplishment, with every new thing I learn, I hope that I can be a part of paying that forward and hopefully it’ll be easier for the next person,” she said.