Runway Model Imaaan Hammam Graces The Cover Of Vogue Mexico

Imaaan Hammam, former Victoria’s Secret runway model, has graced the cover of Vogue Mexico with her good looks and her innate ability to make any outfit look like a flawless masterpiece.

The supermodel fully embodied the assignment by giving off effortlessly sensual vibes and was photographed in a variety of different outfits, each one more breathtaking than the last. Her look was perfected with hair styling from Hos Hounkpatin and makeup from none other than Benjamin Puckey, whose combined talents elevated this photoshoot, shared on Instagram Friday, to a whole other level.

The photo gallery that Hamman proudly featured on her Instagram page highlighted her wearing oversized orange earrings, while another photograph showed her posing seductively in a leather corset bikini top and orange bikini bottoms.

Fans tuned in to the very last image in which Hammam could be seen wearing a very short crop top and leggings that stylishly included cut-outs on the sides.(RELATED: Anne Hathaway Is Swinging On A Workout Rope, And Nobody’s Complaining)

This isn’t the first time Hammam has been featured in Vogue. In 2021, Vogue Arabia made it a point to share with the world that Hammam’s aesthetic beauty was matched by her inner beauty and dedicated a portion of their feature to giving a nod to Hammam’s humanitarian efforts as a global ambassador for “She’s the First.”