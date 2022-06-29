‘Accountability May Come Soon’: Abbott Pressed On What He’s Doing To Hold Mexico Accountable

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura on Wednesday that there will soon be accountability from Mexico amid a surge of illegal migrants at the southern border.

Ventura asked what the governor would be doing to hold Mexican state governors responsible for stifling illegal border crossings given recent agreements between the two nations.

“What are you doing to hold the Mexican state governors accountable for not obeying the agreement you made with them?” Ventura asked.

“The accountability may come soon, but we’ve been in discussion with our border neighbors about what they’ve been doing. I will tell you this, obviously the state right across the border is Coahuila … The governor of Coahuila is doing a lot, maybe as much as anybody to disband the caravans and people who would come across the border. His challenge is the same as my challenge and that is the president of his country,” Abbott said.

I asked @GregAbbott_TX what is he doing to hold the Mexican state governors accountable for not stopping migrants from crossing illegally into Eagle Pass by the hundreds, despite the governors agreement with the Mexicans saying they will do so, here’s his response : pic.twitter.com/YOYPdbbv23 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 29, 2022

“As long as [Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador] is advancing this and aiding this effort it’s hard for a border governor to be able to stop this.” (RELATED: Three People Arrested In Connection To 50+ Deaths In Smuggling Tragedy)

The governor of Coahuila struck a deal with Abbott in April to enhance security on his side of the border to combat illegal immigration and clear up traffic on international bridges. The governor agreed to operate border checkpoints in Mexico and to deploy personnel and motor equipment to prevent certain immigrant crossings at ports.

Abbott has also made agreements with Mexican governors from the states of Chihuahua, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León.