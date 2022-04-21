Mexican Governor Enhances Border Security Measures After Agreement With Texas Gov. Abbott

The governor of the Mexican state Coahuila has enhanced security on his side of the border after an agreement with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a video Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Riquelme Solís met April 14 with Abbott at the Texas Capitol to sign a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU) to combat illegal immigration and to clear up traffic on international bridges. In the memo, Riquelme Solis agreed to operate border checkpoints in Mexico and to deploy personnel and motor equipment to prevent certain immigrant crossings at ports.

A video Riquelme Solis posted on Twitter Wednesday showed police from the Mexican state standing in front of a line of their vehicles with a helicopter overhead as part of his pledge to patrol his side of the border.

Governor @mrikelme of Coahuila starts his enhanced border security measures after signing our historic agreement. We are securing BOTH sides of the border.pic.twitter.com/JpMqAPfBf6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 20, 2022

“These MOUs with the State of Chihuahua and the State of Coahuila signal yet another historic step taken by the State of Texas to solve the border crisis, keep our communities safe, negotiate with our partners in Mexico, and fill in the gaps left by the inaction of the Biden Administration,” Abbott said in a statement announcing the agreement.

“Until President Biden decides to fulfill his constitutional duty to secure the border, we will continue to do whatever it takes to protect the safety and security of all Texans,” he added.

Abbott announced April 8 new border security measures Texas would take ahead of Title 42’s end that included the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) ramping up vehicle inspections on international bridges. The effort resulted in hours-long waits for drivers, including truckers transporting goods between the two countries. (RELATED: Texas Gov Abbott Has Bused A Shockingly Low Number Of Migrants To DC)

Trucking industry employees worried that the waits would lead to “a strain on the supply chain,” Ernesto Gaytan, Jr., general manager of border transport company Super Transport International LTD, previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Abbott has so far made agreements with Mexican governors from the states of Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León,

