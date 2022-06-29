Baltimore Police Sergeant On Life Support After Being Dragged By Vehicle

A Baltimore police sergeant is on life support after being dragged by a vehicle for two blocks during a Tuesday night traffic stop.

The northwest district officer conducted a traffic stop in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue around 8:04 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle accelerated as the officer was “engaged” with it and dragged him and struck another car, Baltimore police commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference.

The sergeant immediately received medical aid before transporting him to Shock Trauma, Harrison said.

“The officer was doing exactly what we want them to do,” Harrison said. “Making sure that citizens are being protected. Finding people who are doing harm and making sure the northwest district is a safe place.”

Shock Trauma Director Dr. Thomas Scalea said at the press conference that the sergeant is "critically ill" and will be placed in the intensive care unit.