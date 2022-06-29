Baltimore Police Sergeant On Life Support After Being Dragged By Vehicle

A Baltimore police sergeant is on life support after being dragged by a vehicle for two blocks during a Tuesday night traffic stop.
The northwest district officer conducted a traffic stop in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue around 8:04 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle accelerated as the officer was “engaged” with it and dragged him and struck another car, Baltimore police commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference.
The sergeant immediately received medical aid before transporting him to Shock Trauma, Harrison said.
“The officer was doing exactly what we want them to do,” Harrison said. “Making sure that citizens are being protected. Finding people who are doing harm and making sure the northwest district is a safe place.”
6/28/2022 Police Commissioner Harrison and @MayorBMScott give briefing on injured officer https://t.co/JPBU9TMZwQ
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 29, 2022
Shock Trauma Director Dr. Thomas Scalea said at the press conference that the sergeant is “critically ill” and will be placed in the intensive care unit. (RELATED: Baltimore Police Officer On Life Support After Getting Shot While Sitting In Patrol Car)
“He is critically ill. He is on full life support. He will be headed to the intensive care unit in the not-so-distant future,” he said.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the officer did his job and instructed the people to put their “thoughts and prayers” toward the sergeant and his family. He vowed to find the suspect of the incident and urged anyone with information on a potential suspect to come forth.
“For those who may know who this individual is, I want you to think about that. They will, if it comes between you and them, they’re gonna choose themselves. So do the right thing. Help us find this individual. We will find this person, I have no doubt that our investigators will do that and bring this person to justice because that’s what they do … This is about supporting someone who literally risked his life so that we can have a safer neighborhood.”
Authorities have “promising leads” surrounding the suspect in the case, Harrison said. Police are also in touch with the officer’s family and are withholding his identity out of respect to them.