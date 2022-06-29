Editor Daily Rundown: Jan 6 Committee’s ‘Surprise’ Witness Makes Some Bogus Claims

JAN 6 COMMITTEE’S ‘SURPRISE’ WITNESS: TRUMP ASSAULTED THE SECRET SERVICE! … WAPO: Trump lunged for steering wheel, Secret Service agent in bid to reach Capitol, former aide testifies

Former president Donald Trump was so “irate” that he wasn’t being driven to the Capitol following his speech on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of his limousine and lunged at a member of his Secret Service detail, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified in a House hearing Tuesday, citing the account of a senior-ranking colleague.