Keith Olbermann Says America Should Arrest Alex Ovechkin In Retaliation For Brittney Griner’s Arrest

Keith Olbermann, once again, has proved he’s an absolute clown with a recent tweet.

In response to Russia arresting Brittney Griner for allegedly possessing banned substances, Olbermann suggested American authorities should arrest NHL star Alex Ovechkin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Think I’m kidding? I’m definitely not. Take a look at his bonehead tweet below.

It’s honestly shocking how dumb Keith Olbermann is. If I didn’t know he was a real person, I would absolutely believe this was a stunt.

Life simply can’t be easy when you’re this dumb. It has to be borderline impossible just to get through any given day.

So, we’re supposed to arrest Alex Ovechkin in order to get back at Russia for arresting Brittney Griner? That’s one of the most whacked out takes that I’ve ever heard.

In America, we don’t just cook up charges to arrest people, and the Washington Capitals star hasn’t done anything wrong. If authorities arrest him, then we’re no better than the kangaroo courts you see in third world countries.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with Keith Olbermann? You just have to feel bad for the guy.

We will eventually get Griner back, but arresting Russian athletes in America to retaliate against Putin is the definition of stupid.