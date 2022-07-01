Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Political Appointees Don’t Have To Leave Post In Blow To Democrats In State

The Wisconsin Supreme Court disagreed and rejected Kaul’s motion to allow Prehn to be removed by the governor without cause. The expiration date of Prehn’s position does not create an automatic vacancy, the Court’s opinion stated. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Flogs Conspiracy Theories About 2016 Election, Says We’ll Never ‘Find Out The Truth’)

The Court’s ruling blocked the Democratic governor from being able to make a provisional appointment to Prehn’s position and ordered that Prehn may only be removed for cause or when the state Senate approves the governor’s appointment.

Evers rejected the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, chalking it up to another example of Republican control in the state.

“Today, I remind the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Republican Party of this state that we do still live in a democracy, a very basic function of which is the peaceful and respectful transfer of power, even – and most especially – when you lose,” Evers said, reported The AP. “[His appointees] should be considered on their merit, and should have the opportunity to serve the people of our state, regardless of whether or not they were appointed by a Democrat or share the same ideas as Republicans in the Legislature.”

The Republicans in the state Assembly and Senate have successfully limited Evers’s executive powers since he was elected in 2018, including allowing the legislature to obstruct executive branch agencies’ rules and policies and passing laws that blocked him from appointing members to the state’s economic development agency, reported The AP.