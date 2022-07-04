REPORT: 3 Men Missing After Trying To Save 8-Year-Old Struggling To Swim

California authorities are searching for three adult men who went missing after they jumped into a body of water near a campsite to try and help an 8-year-old who was struggling to swim, according to a report.

The incident unfolded Sunday at the Brannan Island State Recreation Area near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County around 1:22 p.m., according to ABC 10.

A family who witnessed the incident said an 8-year-old boy began struggling to stay afloat in the water, prompting five men to jump in to help save the child. Only two of the men made it back to shore, according to KCRA.

The three missing men were identified by family members as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano, according to the report.

“This happened so fast, three people, my friends … and we used to come here all the time,” Juan Cabrera, who was one of two men to make it back to shore, told the outlet. Cabrera and the other man were able to pull the child back to shore, according to KCRA. (RELATED: Kayaker Discovers 6-Year-Old Boy’s Body Days After Mom Drowned Trying To Save Him)

Officials from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, Rio Vista Fire and California State Parks responded to the scene. State park officials said the water currents were extreme, and the rescue mission has now turned into a recovery mission, according to KCRA.

“Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Rod Grassman reportedly said. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”

“This is an unguarded swim beach, so we do not have lifeguards on duty it’s mainly a fishing access off an unregulated trail in the state park,” Captain with California State Parks Paul Wissler said, according to KCRA. “The is title unguarded water so the water was moving at the time.”