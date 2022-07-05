Joey Chestnut Throttles Protester During Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Awesome Viral Video

Don’t mess with Joey Chestnut when he’s trying to eat some hotdogs.

During the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July, a protester attempted to interrupt the annual competition, and the greatest hot dog eater to ever live handled him like a fly on an elephant.

Watch the absolutely epic video below.

JOEY CHESTNUT PUT HIM DAHN 💀pic.twitter.com/Savj7ajSfR — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 4, 2022

Do not mess with Joey Chestnut! Do not mess with a man while he’s in the zone. That protester had absolutely no idea what hit him.

He was in a headlock before he could even realize what was going on. I believe that’s what people call instant karma.

Joey Chestnut wins his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 🏆 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/W6ERIgOdZq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2022

It’s amazing how people think there are no consequences for their dumb actions. This guy probably thought he could probably bring the entire event to a grinding halt.

Instead, Chestnut hit him with a headlock and didn’t even slow down as he cruised to another victory. This is right up there with Michael Jordan’s flu game. This performance will be remembered for years to come.

Joey Chestnut every year for the Hot Dog eating contest pic.twitter.com/r2zbsGLWqN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2022

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! It’s a formula as old as time!