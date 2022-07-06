Elections

Democratic Rep. Slotkin’s Campaign Ad Features Photo Ops With Two Presidents. Neither Are Biden

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 9.09.52 AM

Campaign Slotkin for Congress/Screenshot/YouTube

Sarah Weaver Staff Writer
A campaign ad from Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin posted Tuesday features photos of her with former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. There’s no mention of President Joe Biden.

“As a CIA officer, I was proud to work with two presidents — one from each party,” Slotkin said while showing pictures of her with Obama and Bush. “And I served three tours in Iraq alongside our military.”

Slotkin, who is running for reelection in Michigan’s newly formed 7th congressional district, also worked at the Department of Defense. (RELATED: Democrats Are Running A Risky Midterm Gambit And Hoping To Heck It Doesn’t Backfire)

“When we put our heads down and work together, there’s no problem we can’t solve,” Slotkin said.

Some Democrats are skeptical that Biden would be a formidable 2024 presidential candidate, and that may be driving many midterm candidates to distance themselves from the 79-year-old president. Seventy-one percent of voters do not think Biden should run for reelection, according to a recent Harvard CAPS–Harris poll.