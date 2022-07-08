Jesse Watters Has 10 Words To Sum Up Blocking Traffic For Climate Change

Fox News host Jesse Watters needed only 10 words to call out an environmentalist who was part of a group that blocks traffic on his show Thursday evening.

Climate activist group Declare Emergency blocked I-495 Monday, demanding that President Joe Biden “declare a climate emergency” in order to address climate change, Fox 5 DC reported. Maryland State Police arrested 14 protesters.

“When you are blocking traffic, all the cars are idling,” Watters told Michelle Wehner, who represented Declare Emergency on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” “That’s releasing more fumes into the atmosphere.” (RELATED: ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your Arse’: Greta Thunberg Flames Global Climate Summit, Leads ‘Blah Blah Blah’ Chants)

“We are all complicit in the system that we are stuck in,” Wehner said.

WATCH:

Declare Emergency has carried out other actions, including chaining themselves to the fence around the White House in April, according to their website.

“We are asking President Biden to declare a national climate emergency,” Wehner told Watters. Such a declaration would allow Biden to “use his emergency executive powers to stop the climate crisis and end all fossil fuel extraction on federal and indigenous land” according to a statement posted Thursday on Declare Emergency’s website.

“The climate crisis is a climate emergency,” the group said in the statement. “One of Great Britain’s top scientists has said that we have two to three years to act to preserve a future for humanity.”

The Maryland State Police told the Daily Caller News Foundation that 13 protesters were charged with “disturbing peace/hinder passage and failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order” and that four of the 13 were charged with resisting arrest.

Declare Emergency did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

