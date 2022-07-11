Does Biden Have Cognitive Decline? Joe Then Vs. Joe Now

President Biden’s polling numbers are the lowest ever, and some top writers are even saying he is simply “too old” for the next election cycle.

At age 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. “Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024,” Mark Leibovich wrote in a June essay for The Atlantic. “He is too old.” (RELATED: Biden Says ‘We Choose Truth Over Facts’ In Slip Of The Tongue)

A recent poll released by The New York Times/Siena College showed Biden with a 33% job approval rating, with just 13% of surveyed voters saying they thought the country was “on the right track.”

Is Biden too old to run for reelection in 2024? We made a video: watch and decide for yourself.