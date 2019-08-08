Biden Says ‘We Choose Truth Over Facts’ In Slip Of The Tongue

Former Vice President Joe Biden made another gaffe Thursday while campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa.

“We choose science over fiction,” Biden said. “We choose truth over facts.”

The crowd broke into cheers following the line, apparently not realizing the former vice president’s slip of the tongue. (RELATED: Trump Says ‘Joe Biden Has Lost His Fastball’)

Oops: Biden says “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/bkohPsOmJC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

Biden’s speech Thursday followed a speech from Wednesday where the former vice president lambasted President Donald Trump, accusing the president of fanning the flames of white supremacy.

“It’s both clear in language and in code this president has fanned the fumes of white supremacy,” Biden said Wednesday. “His mouthing of the words written for him, condemning white supremacists this week, I don’t believe fooled anyone at home or abroad.”

The popular website includes a comment Biden made in 2007 about future President Barack Obama, whom he served under as vice president for eight years.

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” Biden said about Obama at the time.

The website also mocked Biden for his previous support of the Iraq War and opposition to same-sex marriage, among other issues.