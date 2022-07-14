REPORT: Boxing Legend Claims He’s Being Extorted Through False Sexual Assault Allegations

Boxing legend George Foreman is striking back against two women who are allegedly accusing him of sexual abuse, saying they are fabricating the entire story in an attempt to extort him for millions of dollars.

Foreman denies all allegations made against him. “Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s,” Foreman said in a statement.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies,” Foreman continued.

Statement from George Foreman today… pic.twitter.com/uBBDxJzRxh — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 13, 2022

The two women reportedly met Foreman through their fathers, who are friends with the boxing star and worked with him in some capacity decades earlier, according to TMZ. The women are expected to formally file a lawsuit against Foreman in Los Angeles court within days.

Foreman believes the suit to be part of “a coordinated extortion plot,” the outlet continued. The women have reportedly asked him to pay them $12.5 million each, and they have been vocal about their demands since January. (RELATED: George Foreman Says He Loves America, Will ‘Never Turn’ His Back On The USA)

Boxing legend George Foreman says two women have made up claims that he sexually abused them … all in an effort to extort him out of millions of dollars. https://t.co/PXrttLBgkV — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2022

“I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God,” Foreman said. He went on to declare the strength of his position. “I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either,” he added.