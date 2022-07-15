‘Walking Double Standard’: AOC Roasted For Complaining About Getting Catcalled

Fox Business hosts Maria Bartiromo and Dagen McDowell mocked Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Friday morning for complaining about being called a “big booty Latina.”

“Boy, have the tables turned on congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Bartiromo said. “AOC is now complaining on Twitter that she was heckled, yeah, she was heckled on the steps of the Capitol this week.” (RELATED: ‘There Must Be Consequences’: Ocasio-Cortez Suggests SCOTUS Justices Should Be Impeached)

“Just last week AOC was mocking Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh for leaving a D.C. restaurant after protestors forced him to leave, Dagen McDowell, and then they followed him home and there was no comment from AOC,” Bartiromo continued.

WATCH:

Comedian Alex Stein made the remarks towards the congresswoman during an encounter at the Capitol Wednesday. Ocasio-Cortez later admitted wanting to “deck” Stein before being talked out of it.

Ocasio-Cortez mocked Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Twitter and reportedly supported protestors who chased Kavanaugh from a Morton’s Steakhouse in D.C. restaurant. The justice had to use an alternate exit.

“I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on Twitter Wednesday.

“This is shortly after Brett Kavanaugh was the target of assassination plot worth noting as well. I’m going to quote Lydia Soprano when it comes to AOC, ‘Poor you,’” McDowell said.

Ken Mahoney, the CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, also lit into Ocasio-Cortez over her complaint.

“She’s a walking double standard,” he said. “Kavanaugh, that was pretty serious. Someone on his property looking to kill him with a gun.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.