AOC Gets Clobbered After Mocking Kavanaugh

Conservative Twitter personalities have come in droves to bombard Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after she took to Twitter to mock Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was forced by unruly protestors to evacuate a restaurant.

“Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines,” Cortez originally tweeted. “It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake.” (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Fines And Warrants For Dodging Taxes)

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted in response, “AOC, a Marxist politician, supports illegal intimidation of Supreme Court justices because she is angry that states are once again able to protect the right to life of unborn human beings.”

Several other accounts also fired back at AOC’s tweet, including Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire and Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

Less than a half-hour before making the tweet, Ocasio-Cortez also shared a post seemingly encouraging activists to invade the private lives of Supreme Court Justices.

“Pretty sure they overturned that right 2 weeks ago Doocy,” she said in response to a clip of Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Supreme Court Justices have a right to privacy.

AOC’s social media post stands at over one hundred thousand likes.