Juan Soto Turns Down Massive Contract Offer

MLB all star Juan Soto has turned down a massive contract offer from the Washington Nationals.

Soto, who will be a participant in this year’s MLB All-Star game on Tuesday, rejected a half-billion-dollar deal from the Nationals on Saturday, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. The offer is said to make Soto the highest paid player in the history of Major League Baseball, according to Outkick. Rosenthal said the deal is for 15 years and worth $440 million.

BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him. Story: https://t.co/u4ubuImb2S — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 16, 2022

It is both stunning and telling of Soto that he rejected this deal, considering the financial implications of it. $440 million is a massive number.

The Nationals are currently 30-62 and have the worst record in the MLB, according to ESPN. It will be interesting to see if they think about trading him. If you can’t sign him for that much money, I highly doubt that Washington will ever convince him to play for them long-term.

Soto was apart of the franchise’s first championship in its history in 2019. He’s done all there is to do as a player for them.