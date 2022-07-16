NASCAR’s Bobby East Fatally Stabbed At California Gas Station

NASCAR driver Bobby East was fatally stabbed at a California gas station Wednesday evening, authorities said.

East, 37, was stabbed in the chest by a homeless man at a 76 gas station in Westminster about 5:51 p.m., according to The Sun. East was attended to by first responders where he was found to have a serious chest wound, and died soon after at a local trauma center, according to The New York Post.

NASCAR star Bobby East killed in stabbing at California gas station https://t.co/BycJwyitk0 pic.twitter.com/4k8lqLqjGJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2022

The Westminster Police Department identified Trent William Millsap as a suspect in the stabbing and are searching for him, according to a press release. The 27-year-old suspect fled the scene upon police arrival and is considered to be “armed and dangerous”, according to the statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Stabbing Suspect Ambushes, Kills Rookie And 22-Year Veteran Of Police Force)

“Bobby East, one of the most prolific drivers of his era and a three-time USAC National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, passed away on the night of July 13, 2022, in southern California,” the United States Auto Club said in a statement.

“East was phenomenal in USAC National Sprint Cars as well, most notably on pavement tracks,” the statement continued. “He tallied 15 wins in the series, with the first coming in 2003 at Ohio’s Mansfield Motorsports Speedway. He also prevailed at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005 in what remains as the last USAC Sprint Car race held on a one-mile track.”

East, the son of USAC Hall-of-Fame car builder Bob East, began racing at the age of nine, according to The Sun. The three-time USAC National Champion won 56 USAC-sanctioned contests in his career, according to The New York Post.