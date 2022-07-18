Amazon Sponsors ‘The GenderCool Project,’ An Org That Puts Gender Ideology Books In Kids’ Classrooms

Amazon appeared to sponsor an event for an LGBT organization that puts books about gender ideology in kindergarten classrooms, according to a banner posted online by the LGBT organization “The GenderCool Project.”

The GenderCool Project tweeted an image of masked individuals attending an event titled, “Inaugural GenderCool Celebration,” and standing next to a sign that dubbed Amazon as the “presenting sponsor.” Other organizations that sponsored the event include JLL, CNA, Kirkland & Ellis, Korn Ferry, “Out & Equal,” and McDermott Will & Emery, according to the picture.

Scenes from the Inaugural GenderCool Celebration. We are so proud to bring such an incredible group of supporters and allies together. Thank you to everyone who attended! 💚 pic.twitter.com/DswA1f94mZ — The GenderCool Project (@GenderCool) July 15, 2022

.@amazon is now a major sponsor of the ‘gender cool project.’ An organization which teaches kids about being trans and non-binary, and works to fill schools with LGBT books. pic.twitter.com/AYo51uuKbe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2022

The GenderCool Project’s founder Jennifer Grosshandler insinuated on her LinkedIn profile that Amazon’s corporate sponsorship began before 2022. Grosshandler claims that “Dell Technologies, Nike, Amazon, VMware, HP, Intuit, JLL, and Intel” are partnered with The GenderCool Project and that the organization has “several new Fortune 100 company partnerships slated for 2022 and beyond.”

Several companies, most notable being State Farm, backed away from partnerships and collaborations with The GenderCool Project, according to emails obtained by Consumers’ Research. Emails show that State Farm’s Corporate Responsibility Analyst Jose Soto sent an email to employees on Jan. 18 announcing a partnership with The GenderCool Project.

Soto encouraged six Florida-based insurance agents to donate books on gender ideology to kids as young as five years old, according to the emails. State Farm denied that agents donated LGBT books despite the leaked emails. (RELATED: State Farm Denies Agents Donated LGBT Books To Classrooms, Despite Leaked Emails Encouraging Agents To Do So)

The LGBT organization removed nine other partners from its website after State Farm denied working with them. Examples include Capital One, NBC Universal, General Mills, Adobe, Indeed Bank of America, Sprout Social, Oracle, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The GenderCool Project promotes a “three-book bundle” that is sent to schools. Titles include, “A Kids Book About Being Transgender,” “A Kids Book About Being Inclusive,” and “A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary.”

Amazon and The GenderCool Project did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.