Police Charge Man For Allegedly Killing Wife On Honeymoon After Her Body Is Found In Hotel Room

Police have charged a man from Memphis, Tennessee, with alleged murder after his wife’s body was found in their hotel room while on their honeymoon in Fiji, Fox 13 reported Tuesday.

Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, was on his honeymoon at a resort in Yasawa Islands with his bride, 36-year-old Christe Chen Dawson, the outlet reported.

The two lived in the Cooper-Young area of Memphis, according to Fox 13. Christe was enthusiastic about their trip to Fiji, according to one of the couple’s neighbors.

According to news outlets in Fiji, Christe Dawson was found dead in her hotel room. https://t.co/JdX80XAh52 — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) July 20, 2022

Christe Chen Dawson, a graduate of the University of Tennessee, worked as a pharmacist at Kroger, according to Fox 13. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Is Second To Be Charged With Murder After Allegedly Beating Man To Death With Traffic Cone)

Bradley Robert Dawson has been suspended from his job at the non-profit Youth Villages, the outlet reported.

“Bradley Dawson was an IT professional at Youth Villages. He has been suspended pending further information. It is our understanding Ms. Chen was his wife, and our condolences go out to her family,” Youth Villages told Fox 13.

The attorney representing Bradley Robert Dawson confirmed to Fox 13 that Christe’s body was found in their hotel room, but noted his client claims he is innocent. The attorney is trying to get a bond for his client, according to Fox 13.

Bradley Robert Dawson is expected to appear in Fiji court July 27, the outlet reported.