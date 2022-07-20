POLL: Trump Has Double-Digit Lead Over Potential 2024 Challengers

The latest Politico/Morning Consult poll found that if the 2024 Republican primary was held today, more than half of GOP and right-leaning independents would vote for former President Donald J. Trump.

Fifty-three percent of Republican voters and Republican-leaning independents who would vote for Trump today marks a slight increase since last fall, according to Politico. In October of 2021, only 47% of the same demographic said they would vote for the former President, the poll found.

By late June of 2022, Trump’s popularity increased to 51%, Politico reported. Only five other prospective candidates for president in 2024 polled higher than 1%, the poll found. Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis (23%), former Vice President Mike Pence (7%), Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (3%).

POLL: Donald Trump is now more popular than the entire Democratic Party https://t.co/QhV0lPGwCX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 16, 2022

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley tied with 2% of the hypothetical vote, according to Politico. (RELATED: You Guys, Elite Media Has A New Euphemism For Rich White People!)

The same poll found a 38% approval rating for President Joe Biden, with a 58% disapproval rating, Politico noted. More Americans want to see Trump run in 2024 more than they’d like to see Biden, according to another Politico/Morning Consult poll from early July.

Despite this, Dems had a four-point lead over Republicans in the generic congressional ballot category, the outlet reported. The poll was conducted between July 15 – 17 amongst a sample of 2005 registered voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.