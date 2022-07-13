You Guys, Elite Media Has A New Euphemism For Rich White People!

Democrats are hemorrhaging support from almost all demographics of voters except one, and the media elite has branded this one group with a new nickname.

Democrats have a bigger advantage among white college graduates than with America’s non-white voters, Axios argued Wednesday, citing a New York Times/Siena poll to cement their hypothesis. Oh no! This is the Dems’ worst nightmare: they’re the party of overeducated white people!

Of course, it would be racist to say that Democrats are the party of overeducated white Americans. This demographic shall henceforth be known to the media elites as “upscale voters” through this election season.

I, for one, will definitely be using this totally not classist and racist as f**k descriptor. (RELATED: You Know Things Are Going Poorly For Democratic Mayor When Liberal Publication Gives Him ‘Worst’ Award)

“Upscale voters” is a new media euphemism now for overeducated white elites living in urban centers. pic.twitter.com/M6VREa94Nr — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) July 13, 2022

Just kidding. I’m not going to ever use the phrase “upscale voter” when I could quite easily say “dumb rich white people in California who think that the homeless crisis is caused by a lack of housing.” Or something like, “a small minority of Caucasian Americans currently feel unaffected by the calamitous economic and social conditions we’re surviving through.”

Really, there are a lot of terms that could be used to describe the one demographic the Dems are clinging to, but the media is going with “upscale voters” as if we won’t realize who they’re talking about. (RELATED: POLL: Democrats Are Quickly Becoming The Party Of White Elites)

“Upscale” versus what? Low class? Tacky? Inferior? Also, is it just me, or did your mind go immediately to that clip of President Joe Biden saying that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids?”

“Upscale voters” might not be as on-the-nose as Biden’s blatant racial bias, but it’s still pretty bad. Let’s be honest, “upscale voters” is just a weak spin attempt to cloud the truth behind the not-so-seismic revelation that privileged and guilt-ridden city-dwelling rich white folks are the only people who can’t see the borderline apocalyptic crisis after crisis for their face masks.