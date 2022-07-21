‘No One Wants Kamala’: Twitter Gets Fooled By Parody Trump Statement

A parody Trump statement about President Joe Biden’s coronavirus diagnosis circulated on Twitter Thursday, and some users fell for it.

“Joe Biden, who many have said is our worst President, has come down with a case of the China virus, despite being vaccinated. I hope Sleepy Joe is able to bounce back quickly, much as I was. Doctors described my fight against the China virus as Herculean, and not meaning the woke Disney Hercules but rather the Kevin Sorbo one. The Lou Ferrigno one as well,” the parody statement read. “Joe, I wish you a speedy recovery, even though you are taking America in the wrong direction. No one wants Kamala!”

It immediately took off on Twitter.

Radio host Clay Travis posted the statement, calling it a “work of art.” Travis later tweeted that it “is a parody” but “still a work of art.”

Donald Trump’s statement on Joe Biden testing positive for covid is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/bqKQhQcLCy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2022

Actor Kevin Sorbo, who was mentioned in the fake statement, retweeted it as well, though it is unclear if he knows it’s a parody.

Researcher Kyle Orton said the fake statement “arguably exceeds expectations.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Tells Americans You Can’t Get COVID If You’re Vaxxed)

Donald Trump has responded to President Biden getting coronavirus, and it arguably exceeds expectations. pic.twitter.com/hvuIK7NL1j — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) July 21, 2022

Director for Communications for Save America and Trump said the statement was fake and “obviously designed by some prankster.”

This is a fake statement, purporting to be from Save America/President Trump, FALSE. It was obviously designed by some prankster. pic.twitter.com/T1FXsBSRFP — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) July 21, 2022

The White House announced Thursday that Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. Biden is said to be experiencing “very mild” symptoms, such as a runny nose, fatigue and the “occasional dry mouth, which started yesterday evening.”