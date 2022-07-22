CNN’s John Berman Presses White House Official: ‘Why Can’t We Check In’ With Biden’s Doctor?

CNN’s John Berman pressed a White House official Friday about why the public cannot “check in” with President Joe Biden’s doctor after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It’s wonderful to hear from you, Dr. Jha, as always on this. But why can’t we check in with the President’s doctors? The White House doctor often briefs the press and briefs the public when there is an issue with the President’s health,” Berman said on “New Day.”

“Why haven’t we heard from them?”

“I think you have heard. Dr. O’Connor is his personal physician, you have heard from Dr. O’Connor in the letter. We are fully committed to transparency here,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said. “You’re going to hear every day from Dr. O’Connor through written communication, he’s going to put out his own statement with his assessment of how the president is doing. And then the second part is we are all in pretty constant contact, speaking to each other, I will be speaking to the president every day.”

“That combination means that the American people will have a very full, complete picture of how the president is doing,” he continued.

“But no plans to make him available to the press or the public as of now?” Berman asked. (RELATED: ‘No One Wants Kamala’: Twitter Gets Fooled By Parody Trump Statement)

“You know, Dr. O’Connor is going to be sharing his information, I will be out there, I think you’re going to hear from a variety of administration officials about the president, but obviously the clinical physicians, me, Dr. Fauci — you will hear from who has been in touch with the White House — so I think you’re going to hear from a variety of us,” Jha said.

The White House announced Thursday that Biden tested positive for the coronavirus, and is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden’s doctor, Kevin C. O’Connor, said the president is experiencing symptoms such as runny nose, fatigue and the “occasional dry mouth,” beginning Wednesday night. O’Connor said he anticipated Biden “will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do.”