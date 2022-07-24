MCDANIEL: Democrats Are Devouring Their Own. Here’s One Way Republicans Can Benefit

Skyrocketing prices for food, a gas crisis right out of the 1970s, a violent crime wave, an open border: Democrats have either caused or amplified every crisis we’re facing today, and here at the RNC, we’re holding Democrats accountable. As we make our case against the left, Democrats are more focused on fighting within their own ranks.

Just ask Joe Manchin, who has become public enemy number one among progressives.

On Monday, Bill Clinton’s former Secretary of Labor and prominent Democrat commentator, Robert Reich, openly called to kick Sen. Manchin out of the Democrat Party.

When asked in December, Sen. Mitch McConnell noted that, should he switch parties, the West Virginia senator might “be more comfortable” joining our conservative movement. (RELATED: SHEFFIELD: Mighty Joe Manchin Once Again Holds The Line Against Dems’ Destructive Agenda)

It’s not just about Manchin. It’s the fact that today’s Democrat Party has no place for people who don’t adhere to its most extreme policies. That’s why people are leaving it in droves. Over the past year, more than 1 million voters have switched their registration from Democrat to Republican ahead of the November midterms.

Hispanic Americans are abandoning the Democrat Party at a historic pace and polling now shows that roughly half of Hispanic voters would vote Republican — a groundbreaking shift highlighted by Rep. Mayra Flores’s recent victory in a deep-blue swath of South Texas.

It isn’t just Hispanic voters. According to the Wall Street Journal, black American support for Republicans has more than doubled over the past year and there are over 160 black Americans who filed to run for office as Republicans this cycle. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to plunge, with roughly 2 in 3 voters disapproving of how he’s handled the economy.

Democrats are failing the American people because they’ve rushed to the extreme. Meanwhile, Republicans are building a broad and diverse coalition.

I’ll give you an example. Last October, the RNC opened a brick-and-mortar community center dedicated to Hispanic outreach in San Antonio, Texas, to connect with local folks, register voters and hold events. First Lady Jill Biden went to that same city this July, spoke at something called a “LatinX IncluXion summit,” and compared Hispanic Americans to tacos before flying back to D.C. Do you see the difference?

There’s a reason that only 24% of Hispanic voters approve of Biden’s performance in office. Republicans offer solutions, and Democrats offer condescension.

At this point, who wouldn’t want to jump off the far-left’s socialist sinking ship? Demanding that elected officials blindly vote the party line — and then attacking them in the press if they disagree — leaves you with a weak, radical movement unable to present popular policies.

Democrats are learning that the hard way right now.

If you’re a Democrat who doesn’t believe in the Green New Deal, abortion without any restrictions, and spending more money as inflation kneecaps families, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will happily vote you off the island. Republicans see things differently.

If you’re an American who wants to pay less at the pump, supports our police and loves this country, we have a place for you.

Ronna McDaniel is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

