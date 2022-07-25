Elon Musk Responds To Affair Rumors

Tech billionaire Elon Musk laughed off rumors Sunday that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, supposedly leading to the couple’s divorce.

Musk sent a photograph of himself and Brin hanging out over the weekend to the New York Post amid reports of the affair circulating online. Musk allegedly said the rumors are “total BS” and added that he hasn’t “even had sex in ages (sigh),” according to the outlet.

Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. The couple had separated in December 2021, which is when The Wall Street Journal reported the affair between Musk and Shanahan took place, the NY Post noted.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

“Nicole and Sergey’s divorce has absolutely nothing to do with me,” Musk told the NY Post via email, according to the outlet. “I am sure both Nicole and Sergey would confirm that. I spoke with both Sergey and Nicole about this and they say the story isn’t coming from them, so [it] must be a case of broken telephone, two or three layers removed.” (RELATED: Google Founder Worth $93 Billion Files For Divorce)

Musk stated he had only seen Shanahan twice in the last three years, and there were multiple people present on those occasions, he noted in a tweet Sunday. “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” he wrote in the tweet.

“WSJ has run so many BS hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly,” he continued in a later tweet. “They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total BS. Just more shortseller fud.”