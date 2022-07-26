Education

‘What To Watch For’: Zuckerberg Funded Education Program Advises Educators To Eavesdrop On Critical Parents

2020 Breakthrough Prize - Red Carpet

(Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Reagan Reese Contributor
Font Size:

A Zuckerberg-funded education platform is instructing schools on how to watch and combat parents’ activity online, according to Fox News.

Summit Learning, funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, is a “research-based” program for schools with a customizable curriculum, the website states. Educators who use the platform have been advised by Summit Learning to watch parents’ online activity, especially if they are critical of the curriculum, according to Fox News.

Summit Learning is providing instructions to “listen to online conversations” through an internal portal available only to educators, Fox News reported. Teachers are advised to look out for “critical social media comments” and parent groups on Facebook that might “build a campaign against Summit Learning.” (EXCLUSIVE: Parent Group Alleges Facebook Censors Its Harmless Post In A Letter To Mark Zuckerberg)

In this handout released by The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Priscilla Chan meets with undergraduate scholars in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields at University California San Diego, April 9, 2019 in La Jolla, California. CZI announced today that it has awarded $6.9 million to support a unique partnership to encourage underrepresented students to pursue careers in science, technology, mathematics, and engineering (STEM fields) at both UC San Diego and UC Berkeley. (Photo by CZI/Bob Riha Jr.)

In this handout released by The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Priscilla Chan meets with undergraduate scholars in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields at University California San Diego, April 9, 2019 in La Jolla, California. CZI announced today that it has awarded $6.9 million to support a unique partnership to encourage underrepresented students to pursue careers in science, technology, mathematics, and engineering (STEM fields) at both UC San Diego and UC Berkeley. (Photo by CZI/Bob Riha Jr.)

Teachers are also provided “tips to intervene,” like engaging in parents’ online conversations or confronting parents face to face, according to Fox News. Summit Learning also recommends watching for any “calls to evaluate the impact of Summit Learning mid-year.”

Summit Learning recommends paying attention to school board meetings because that is where opposition has “sought to pressure school board members to roll back the program,” Fox News reported. The program encourages educators to give local reporters “facts about Summit Learning.”

Summit Learning did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.