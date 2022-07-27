‘Inflation Is Nothing’: Ukraine President Dismisses Americans’ Economic Woes

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Americans’ concerns over inflation in an interview with Piers Morgan published Tuesday in the New York Post.

“When I said there were a growing number of Americans who don’t think the country should be spending so much money on a war in Europe when there are so many problems domestically, he responded passionately,” Morgan wrote of Zelenskyy in the interview. (RELATED: ‘You’re My Hero’: Ben Stiller Meets President Zelenskyy For Refugee Talks)

Zelenskyy stressed the “communal values” between Ukraine and America before saying that in light of the threat these values are facing from Russia, economic concerns pale in comparison.

“As long as we are resisting it, the integrity of the United States will continue, therefore we are giving our lives for your values and the joint security of the world,” Zelenskyy said. “Therefore, inflation is nothing, COVID is nothing.”

zelenskyy, receiving billions from american taxpayers: “inflation is nothing. who is thinking about inflation?” american taxpayers: “inflation is our top concern.” pic.twitter.com/jqwhsA8s9H — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 27, 2022

“Ask those people who lost their children, their peace, their property at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Who is thinking about masks and COVID? Who is thinking about inflation? These things are secondary.”

The average American worker has lost about $3,400 of annual income since the beginning of President Biden’s term, according to analysts from the Heritage Foundation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly earnings for Americans decreased 3.6% in the 12-month period before June 2022.