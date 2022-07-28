DK Metcalf’s New Deal With The Seahawks Includes Record Signing Bonus

Seattle Seahawks star DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf agreed to a massive contract extension with the team Thursday.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the extension is worth $72 million with $58.2 million being guaranteed. The deal reportedly also includes a $30 million signing bonus which is the largest for any wide receiver ever.

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal includes $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a WR. Metcalf will be a free agent again at 27 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

D.K Metcalf’s agent Tory Dandy and Seahawks GM John Schneider and exec Matt Thomas finalized the deal this afternoon. Metcalf is now one of football’s highest-paid receivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

In Metcalf’s three NFL seasons so far, he has been a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenders. The University of Mississippi alumnus and 2020 Pro Bowl receiver towers at 6 foot 4 inches and weighs over 230 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference. He is one of the best receivers in pro football and is now being paid like it.

According to ESPN, Metcalf recorded 75 receptions, 12 touchdowns, and 967 yards in total for the Seahawks during the 2021-2022 season and was one of, if not the best player for the 7-10 Seahawks.

At just 24 years of age, Metcalf’s career is only just beginning and it will be a sight to see.